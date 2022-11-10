Deals
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Marshall Co. Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away at age 58

'Pray for Steve Guthrie': Community hosts prayer vigil for chief deputy Steve Guthrie
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away on Wednesday night.

On Oct. 22 Guthrie was admitted to the hospital with pancreatitis and gallstones. According to his wife, after his pancreatitis had improved, doctors made a plan to remove his gallbladder.

On Oct. 26, Guthrie coded but doctors were able to resuscitate him. According to Mrs. Guthrie, he had five mini-seizures and the cause of them was unknown. He was then placed in the ICU.

Guthrie was never able to recover from the stroke he suffered while awaiting gallbladder surgery.

On Friday, Guthrie’s last MRI showed that he had severe anoxic brain damage in multiple areas with the major damage being in the front areas of his brain. He was unresponsive and his neurologist removed all meds except for his feeding tube and antibiotics.

On Wednesday night, Marshall County deputies escorted him with lights and sirens from Huntsville Hospital to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville. He died shortly after.

Before his passing, Mrs. Guthrie placed her husband “strictly in God’s hands” and expressed how grateful she is for the support of the community.

“This is so unexpected, devastating and incomprehensible! The support and love that’s being shown for Steve from friends, family and the community are overwhelming and I am extremely grateful for the abundance of prayers. We need a miracle,” Guthrie said.

Businesses all around the area have used their signs, windows, and billboards to show their support for Guthrie and his wife.

