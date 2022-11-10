Deals
Man who led Powell Police officers on a pursuit arrested on Thursday

Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that led officers on a pursuit was taken into custody by officers with the Powell Police Department on Thursday night.

Breylon Willis, 26, was charged with three counts of attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and theft of a pistol.

Powell Police Department Chief Stephen Malone said the events started when he went to talk to Willis’ girlfriend while following up on calls about him breaking into houses and stealing a gun. His bond was set at $5,000.

While Chief Malone was there, a car pulled up and Willis’ girlfriend said it was his car. At that moment, the car quickly reversed out of the driveway and led officers on a chase.

As Willis rounded the corner, he crashed the car on County Road 38 and ran off into a field and into the woods. Willis agreed to come out of the woods when Chief Malone said he had a K9, but he never came out. Moments later a couple of gunshots were heard, Malone said he is confident they were not from a rifle.

The gun that was reported stolen was found in Willis’ car (pictured below):

Caption

Chief Malone said that at one point there were around 40 or 50 officers from different agencies looking for Willis.

Willis is well-known to law enforcement, before Thursday he had a criminal trespassing warrant out of Powell and some traffic warrants out of Jackson County. He was also arrested in February 2022 on felony drug charges.

