Man arrested after drugs found in delivery truck at Sewanee Elementary School

A School Resource Officer (SRO) at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs and various other items in a delivery truck on Thursday morning.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A School Resource Officer (SRO) at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs and various other items in a delivery truck on Thursday morning.

When a delivery truck arrived on school property to make a produce delivery, SRO Josh Alexander smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the delivery truck. When Alexander spoke to the driver, he was told there were drugs in the truck.

Alexander found 7.6 ounces of a substance believed to be fentanyl, nine ounces of a substance believed to be marijuana, a loaded 9mm handgun and $4,463 in cash.

Christopher James Duncan was taken into custody. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Duncan made deliveries at Cowan Elementary School and Huntland School before arriving at Sewanee Elementary School. The produce at the schools was located and seized.

