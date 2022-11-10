Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Lauderdale Co. has a new sheriff in town following election night

Lauderdale County Sheriff-elect on department
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new sheriff in town in Lauderdale County.

In Tuesday’s election Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton ran unopposed in replacing Sheriff Rick Singleton. Sheriff Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for eight years.

Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he is inheriting a department that is in great shape while crediting the department’s success to his predecessor.

“He was an excellent leader, [a] very well-respected member of the law enforcement community and did a lot of great things for this department that is one of the reasons we have the foundation we have now,” Hamilton said. “So it’s going to be a challenge to fill those shoes, but he has given some great advice to me along the way.”

Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he hopes to build on the department’s good standing and is willing to work with the county commission in hopes to get more funding to be able to better recruit more deputies.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DECISION 2022: see results from the Nov. 8 general election
Alabama Board of Massage Therapy
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Alabama

Latest News

WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, November 9 at noon
First Alert Weather
Cooler Today With Plenty of Sunshine
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast