Lauderdale Co. has a new sheriff in town following election night

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new sheriff in town in Lauderdale County.

In Tuesday’s election Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton ran unopposed in replacing Sheriff Rick Singleton. Sheriff Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for eight years.

Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he is inheriting a department that is in great shape while crediting the department’s success to his predecessor.

“He was an excellent leader, [a] very well-respected member of the law enforcement community and did a lot of great things for this department that is one of the reasons we have the foundation we have now,” Hamilton said. “So it’s going to be a challenge to fill those shoes, but he has given some great advice to me along the way.”

Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he hopes to build on the department’s good standing and is willing to work with the county commission in hopes to get more funding to be able to better recruit more deputies.

