Judge denies bond for man arrested in Madison child exploitation investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man arrested on child porn and exploitation charges in early November at a home in the Pebblebrook subdivision was denied bond on Thursday.

William Spearman was considered a flight risk by the court due to his military background, family connections and other possible connections in other countries tied to a child porn site he is accused of running.

Multiple witnesses took the stand during his Nov. 10 preliminary hearing.

One of the witnesses for the defense was Spearman’s mother. She said she would take care of him if the court granted him bond.

His wife is a naturalized citizen from South Korea. She alleges no knowledge of Spearman’s involvement with any of the accused activities.

Spearman’s bond request was formally denied.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court, the 56-year-old was arrested on Nov. 2 in connection to a child pornography and trafficking website. The official charges were noted as:

Engaging in a child exploitation enterprise

Conspiracy to advertise child porn

Loud booms could be heard that day coming from the home near Gooch Lane and Wall Triana Highway. The Madison Police Department assisted the FBI in the “court-ordered action.” Police blocked off the entire area for hours.

The warrant served was a no-knock warrant.

According to the prosecutor, he was not compliant during the arrest because he was trying to get to his computer. The computer was logged into the child porn website when it was removed from the house.

The cops used breaching charges to bust open the garage and the front door at the same time.

In the FBI complaint, Spearman’s offenses were described as engaging in a child exploitation enterprise and conspiracy to advertise child pornography. The complaint reads that Spearman was involved in the offenses between March 2018 through November 2022 in the county of Palm Beach in Florida.

Spearman is believed to have shared numerous URL links via a website with a group of 10 or more people. Those links redirected to web pages displaying child pornography files.

The report also claims that Spearman was a member and facilitator of a website that advertised, distributed and exchanged child pornography.

