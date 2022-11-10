Huntsville Transit wants feedback at community outreach meetings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have an opinion about public transportation in Huntsville, you might want to attend one of the meetings next week to share your thoughts.

City officials are working towards an updated transit improvement plan for Huntsville and they would like to hear from residents. There are four meetings scheduled between Nov. 15-16 for residents to attend.

Director of the Parking and Public Transportation Department, Quisha Bryant, is looking for more residents to attend the meetings to gain input.

“Huntsville Transit wants to serve all of Huntsville, which is why it’s important to hear from as many people as possible,” Bryant said in a statement. “Even those who aren’t riders may have valuable feedback that could help guide our current operations as well as our future efforts.”

The following is a list of the meetings:

Tuesday, Nov. 15: Downtown Library (2nd floor meeting room), 915 Monroe St. SW, 5-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Huntsville Transit Station, 500 Church St. NW, 6:45-9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Huntsville Transit Station, 12:45-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: North Huntsville Library, 3011 Sparkman Drive NW, 5-6:30 p.m.

