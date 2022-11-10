Deals
HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology raises money for cancer research

HundsonAlpha 'Tie The Ribbon" event
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology hosted the Tie the Ribbon event to raise money for cancer research on Wednesday.

This was the first time the event was hosted in person since 2019. HudsonAlpha leaders hosted a luncheon that raised money to directly impact research for breast cancer and ovarian cancer research.

Dr. Sara Cooper said it is important to hear from women who are impacted by cancer.

“I think a big part of it for me is that it is a great reminder of the reason we are doing the work we are doing,” Dr. Cooper said. “We get to hear firsthand from the women going down this difficult path, but also finding a way to be positive and strong through it all. So, it’s a great opportunity as researchers, to find inspiration for the work we do everyday.”

