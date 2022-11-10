Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

How to help your kids fight the flu this season

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Flu season is upon us and the virus seems to be everywhere this year.

That’s why we’re talking with medical professionals about tips on how to stay healthy and avoid the flu as much as possible this season.

Dr. Jessica Branscome and Dr. Kelli String work in pediatrics at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children and are answering the questions we all have.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in Marshall County has reached 150 acres.
Forest fire in Marshall Co. contained
DECISION 2022: see results from the Nov. 8 general election
Alabama Board of Massage Therapy
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
Suspects identified, arrests to be made in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
A student at Hazel Green High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly having...
Hazel Green High School student in custody after allegedly having gun on campus