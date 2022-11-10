How a group called F3 is changing the way men think about physical and emotional health

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “Every guy thinks he’s John Wayne, but that’s just not true,” said Bob Everett with F3.

F3 is a national fitness group that stands for fitness, fellowship and faith.

Every morning, a group of men ranging in different ages and life stages come together to work out, hang out and lift one another up.

Because the truth is… guys have feelings too, and sometimes you have to find a way to let them out.

Everett joined the group not long after his brother passed away. His brother was the one who encouraged him to try it out after he got out of the Navy.

That was a time when Everett said he didn’t have much of a community and was lacking motivation in his life.

Now, he’s got a whole new group of brothers in a way.

The group meets every morning, except for Sunday, at 5:30 a.m. They learn new workouts and afterwards talk with one another about what’s going on in their lives. Whether life is going great or they’re in a season of struggle, they’re all able to blow off some steam and encourage each other.

Their popular location is in front of the AC Hotel at Big Spring Park on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Look for an American Flag on a shovel if you decide to join a workout!

If you want to check it out for yourself, visit f3huntsville.com or visit the the F3 Facebook page to find out where they meet each morning.

