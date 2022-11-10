Heroes needed: How you can give back to kids in the Tennessee Valley

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Imagine a day shopping with local police officers, nurses, firefighters and even rocket scientists.

That’s what Shop With a Hero is. Community leaders spend an hour with kids shopping to help them pick out gifts for the holidays. While they stroll the aisles, the kids and adults are able to learn more about one another and even offer up some encouragment.

The event happens every year at the Walmart in Hazel Green and this year’s is set for December 10 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Shop With a Hero teams up with the Madison County School system and works with counselors to ensure what children and teenagers are participating. This year, hundreds of kids from 14 different schools are joining the shopping day. Churches and local organizations also team up to provide $100 gift cards, one for each child who comes through.

With hundreds of kids roaming the store, that means there has to be enough heroes at it as well. Steve Bell with Flint River Baptist Church and Shop with a Hero is encouraging heroes to volunteer their time and spend a Saturday morning with some of these kids.

He says by the end of the day, the kids become the adults’ heores.

To learn more and sign up to be a hero, visit shopwithahero.info.

