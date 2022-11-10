Deals
HARTSELLE CITY LEADERS REACT TO LOCAL AMENDMENT 1 PASSING

Morgan County local amendment 1 approved
By Romario Gardner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ Voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of state, local amendment 1 received a 73-percent “yes” vote.

That will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.

Hartselle City Schools chief financial officer, Bradley Colburn says the money will be put to good use.

“With all the growth that’s happening in Morgan County, we have a need to build a thousand-student school,” said Colburn, “Essentially this money is going to go to building that school.”

98.5 percent of the sales tax is used for schools within Morgan county and 1.5 percent is used for Morgan county volunteer fire departments.

A percentage President of the Morgan county association of the volunteer fire department John Stinson says goes a long way.

“It helps pay our fuel costs, repair maintenance on our upkeeps of our trucks, getting equipment for our trucks and everything,” said Stinson.

Stinson says they’ve responded to more calls since the pandemic, so the money helps offset the cost.

