Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane $15,000 for kicking a ball into the stands.

Joe Dumars announced the fine on Thursday.

Bane kicked the ball into the stands on Monday with 54.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106 loss to Boston at the FedExForum in Memphis.

The 30th pick in the 2020 draft ranks 16th in the NBA in scoring and is tied for second for most 3-pointers made with 44.

