Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Gov. Ivey awards grants to install electric vehicle charging stations

The $2.45 million in grants will be used to install charging stations along highways.
The $2.45 million in grants will be used to install charging stations along highways.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced 18 grants that will be awarded across the state to install electric vehicle charging stations.

The $2.45 million in grants will be used to install charging stations along highways.

“As many of Alabama’s automobile manufacturers gear production toward electric vehicles, Alabama must be ready to provide the charging infrastructure needed for those who choose to drive these vehicles,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “It is important for Alabama to have electric vehicle charging stations in many locations so that we can meet the needs of Alabama motorists who choose to drive an electric vehicle as well as out-of-state drivers who are visiting or passing through our state.”

The following places in North Alabama will install charging stations with these grants:

Scottsboro Electric Power Board received $57,968 for a two-bay charging station at its office at 404 E. Willow St.

Hartselle Utilities received $54,963 to install a two-bay station at a public parking area, 200 Sparkman Street.

The Electric Board of Guntersville received $53,906 for a two-bay charging station at a public parking area, 440 Old Town St.

The Municipal Utilities Board of Decatur received $53,800 to install a two-bay station at a downtown location at 110 Moulton Street in Decatur.

Francis Energy LLC. received $407,990 to install a six-bay charging station at the Holiday Inn, 5750 Alabama Highway 44.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in Marshall County has reached 150 acres.
Most of forest fire in Marshall Co. contained
DECISION 2022: see results from the Nov. 8 general election
Alabama Board of Massage Therapy
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
Suspects identified, arrests to be made in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
A student at Hazel Green High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly having...
Hazel Green High School student in custody after allegedly having gun on campus

Latest News

A fire in Marshall County has reached 150 acres.
Forest fire in Marshall Co. contained
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
A School Resource Officer (SRO) at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs and various other...
Man arrested after drugs found in delivery truck at Sewanee Elementary School
William Spearman
Judge denies bond for man arrested in Madison child exploitation investigation