Galaxy of Lights is back at Huntsville Botanical Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, people plan a nearly perfect trip to visit Galaxy of Lights at Huntsville Botanical Garden.

This year, the festive event is back starting Nov. 11. There are are specific nights for visitors that would like to walk or drive.

Galaxy of Lights is happening Nov. 11 through Jan. 1, so plan your visit soon before the holiday season is over.

To find out the prices for tickets and to purchase tickets, click here.

