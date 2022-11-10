Deals
Dale Strong wins 5th Congressional District election

Dale Strong wins 5th Congressional District
By Matthew King
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabamians in the 5th Congressional District selected Dale Strong as their next Congressman.

Strong is no stranger to politics. Madison County voters first elected him to the Madison County Commission in 1996. In 2012, voters promoted him to commission chair.

“We’re going in the right direction, and it’s been a wonderful opportunity to serve the people,” he said.

Strong said he’s proud of the county’s growth over the decades.

“We are in the best shape that Madison County has ever been in,” he said. “Financially, economic development wise, law enforcement, you just go down the list.”

During his time on the commission, Strong says he helped bring in corporations like Mazda-Toyota, Facebook, and the FBI. He mentioned the pride he feels knowing Huntsville is considered the best place to live in the United States. Strong said his political beliefs align with former President Donald Trump, and he says he will vote based on his Conservative ideology.

He said from now until he’s sworn in on January 3rd, he’s working to be on multiple congressional committees.

“I’m pushing for two: House Armed Services and Homeland Security,” he said. “To get one of those would be great, but I think I’m in the mix for both of them. Both of those fit well for the needs of North Alabama.”

What happens to Strong’s job as Commission Chair? Strong said Governor Ivey will appoint his replacement. He also said if a current member of the commission is appointed, Governor Ivey would also appoint the replacement for the new opening.

“Somebody else is going to put their own spin here, and they’re going to take us to new levels,” he said.

Strong said no matter who replaces him, they’ll be set up for success in a booming community.

“We’re in a position to build a Madison County Courthouse,” he said. “That’ll take about $65 million to do. We’re working on broadband for unincorporated Madison County.”



