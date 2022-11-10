Dale Strong remains confident in Madison Co. after winning the 5th Congressional District election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The polls are closed and the ballots have been counted. For the 5th Congressional District spot, North Alabamians elected a man that is not a stranger to politics. That mans is Dale Strong.

Madison County voters first elected Strong to the Madison County Commission in 1996, 16 years later he was promoted to commission chair.

“We’re going in the right direction, and it’s been a wonderful opportunity to serve the people,” Strong said. “We are in the best shape that Madison County has ever been in. Financially, economic development wise, law enforcement, you just go down the list.”

During his time on the commission, Strong says he helped bring in corporations like Mazda-Toyota, Facebook, and the FBI. He mentioned the pride he feels knowing Huntsville is considered the best place to live in the United States.

Strong said his political beliefs align with former President Donald Trump and he says he will vote based on his Conservative ideology. He stated that from the day he was elected until the day he is sworn in on January 3rd, he will be working on multiple congressional committees.

“I’m pushing for two: House Armed Services and Homeland Security,” Strong said. “To get one of those would be great, but I think I’m in the mix for both of them. Both of those fit well for the needs of North Alabama.”

While Strong is preparing for his new role there is still the question of what is to happen with his now empty commission chair role. The answer, re-elected Governor Kay Ivey will appoint his replacement.

Strong said if a current member of the commission is appointed, Governor Ivey would also appoint the replacement for the new opening. He believes that no matter what or who replaces him, they will be set up for success in a booming community.

“Somebody else is going to put their own spin here, and they’re going to take us to new levels,” Strong said. “We’re in a position to build a Madison County Courthouse,” he said. “That’ll take about $65 million to do. We’re working on broadband for unincorporated Madison County.”

