Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Dale Strong remains confident in Madison Co. after winning the 5th Congressional District election

Dale Strong wins 5th Congressional District
By Matthew King
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The polls are closed and the ballots have been counted. For the 5th Congressional District spot, North Alabamians elected a man that is not a stranger to politics. That mans is Dale Strong.

Madison County voters first elected Strong to the Madison County Commission in 1996, 16 years later he was promoted to commission chair.

“We’re going in the right direction, and it’s been a wonderful opportunity to serve the people,” Strong said. “We are in the best shape that Madison County has ever been in. Financially, economic development wise, law enforcement, you just go down the list.”

During his time on the commission, Strong says he helped bring in corporations like Mazda-Toyota, Facebook, and the FBI. He mentioned the pride he feels knowing Huntsville is considered the best place to live in the United States.

Strong said his political beliefs align with former President Donald Trump and he says he will vote based on his Conservative ideology. He stated that from the day he was elected until the day he is sworn in on January 3rd, he will be working on multiple congressional committees.

“I’m pushing for two: House Armed Services and Homeland Security,” Strong said. “To get one of those would be great, but I think I’m in the mix for both of them. Both of those fit well for the needs of North Alabama.”

While Strong is preparing for his new role there is still the question of what is to happen with his now empty commission chair role. The answer, re-elected Governor Kay Ivey will appoint his replacement.

Strong said if a current member of the commission is appointed, Governor Ivey would also appoint the replacement for the new opening. He believes that no matter what or who replaces him, they will be set up for success in a booming community.

“Somebody else is going to put their own spin here, and they’re going to take us to new levels,” Strong said. “We’re in a position to build a Madison County Courthouse,” he said. “That’ll take about $65 million to do. We’re working on broadband for unincorporated Madison County.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DECISION 2022: see results from the Nov. 8 general election
Alabama Board of Massage Therapy
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Alabama

Latest News

Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Marshall Co. Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away at age 58
William Darby was sentenced to 25 years
Oral arguments for William Darby’s appeal to be heard at Samford University
Huntsville’s MLS NEXT Pro soccer team unveiled its official name, brand
Huntsville’s MLS NEXT Pro soccer team unveiled its official name, brand
HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology raises money for cancer research