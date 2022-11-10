Deals
Another Nice Day Ahead...Rain Moves In This Evening

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
It’s another cool morning across the Valley with temperatures ranging in the low 40s to upper 50s. I’d recommend a light jacket for the early morning commute, but other than that you should be good to go! We’ll continue to see clouds stream in from the southeast throughout the day and humidity on the rise as Nicole tracks to the northwest across Florida. Expect afternoon highs to top back out in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph. A good chunk of the day will be dry, but the outer rainbands of the remnants of Nicole will start pushing into Northern Alabama later this evening. Plan on locally heavy rainfall and a few embedded storms mainly along and east of I-65 overnight and into your Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the low and mid 60s.

Get ready for a rather messy commute to work and school Friday morning for some especially in our northeastern counties as moderate to heavy rain continues through midday. Rain should start pushing out of the area by the afternoon, but I can’t rule out some drizzle and gusty winds during any Veterans Day parades. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s with much colder air arriving by the evening as a powerful cold front approaches from the west. Overnight lows will be falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.

The front will sweep through the area Saturday morning and bring a few more showers across the region, so expect a cold and rainy start to your weekend. However, we should be drying out by the afternoon. We will not be warming up though behind the front with highs only reaching the low 50s by the afternoon and frigid overnight lows through Sunday morning in the upper 20s. Sunday looks to be another chilly day with afternoon highs well below average in the upper 40s and lows staying near and below freezing. Keep the coat and umbrella closeby because we’ll likely see this colder and wetter pattern through your next work week!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

