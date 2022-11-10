Deals
Alabama Forestry Commission fights fire in Jackson Co.

By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon in the Estillfork area.

The area covers nearly 120 acres and sits on rough terrain. The fire is not threatening any structures and it is likely that the wind and dry conditions helped the fire spread.

The Alabama Forestry Commission has outside crews using handlines and dozer lines to fight it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

