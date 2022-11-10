ADPH: 3 flu-related deaths reported in Alabama this flu season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed three influenza-associated deaths in the state during the current flu season.

In the Department’s latest weekly flu report, the following takeaway points were highlighted for the 2022 season thus far:

One pediatric and two non-pediatric flu-related death were reported this flu season

Within the last three weeks, every state district has confirmed flu cases

COVID, rhinovirus and enterovirus can present similar symptoms as the flu

Click here for a full list of flu vaccine providers.

