ADPH: 3 flu-related deaths reported in Alabama this flu season

(WBRC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed three influenza-associated deaths in the state during the current flu season.

In the Department’s latest weekly flu report, the following takeaway points were highlighted for the 2022 season thus far:

  • One pediatric and two non-pediatric flu-related death were reported this flu season
  • Within the last three weeks, every state district has confirmed flu cases
  • COVID, rhinovirus and enterovirus can present similar symptoms as the flu

Click here for a full list of flu vaccine providers.

