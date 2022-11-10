ADPH: 3 flu-related deaths reported in Alabama this flu season
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed three influenza-associated deaths in the state during the current flu season.
In the Department’s latest weekly flu report, the following takeaway points were highlighted for the 2022 season thus far:
- One pediatric and two non-pediatric flu-related death were reported this flu season
- Within the last three weeks, every state district has confirmed flu cases
- COVID, rhinovirus and enterovirus can present similar symptoms as the flu
Click here for a full list of flu vaccine providers.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.