2023 Rock the South lineup announced

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The lineup for Rock the South in Cullman was announced on Thursday with Chris Stapleton headlining the performing artists.

Rock the South will be July 20-22, with Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, Riley Green and many other artists performing.

Pre-sale tickets are available now with ticket prices increasing on Friday. To view the full lineup, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.