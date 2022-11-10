Deals
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

2023 Rock the South lineup announced

The 2023 Rock the South lineup was announced on Nov. 10, 2022.
The 2023 Rock the South lineup was announced on Nov. 10, 2022.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The lineup for Rock the South in Cullman was announced on Thursday with Chris Stapleton headlining the performing artists.

Rock the South will be July 20-22, with Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, Riley Green and many other artists performing.

Pre-sale tickets are available now with ticket prices increasing on Friday. To view the full lineup, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

