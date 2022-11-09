Worker falls off equipment, dies at rice milling facility, officials say

Deals
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Police in Arkansas are investigating a death at a rice milling facility that happened shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday at Riceland Foods in Jonesboro.

Sally Smith, the public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a piece of equipment and fell.

Kevin McGilton, a spokesperson for Riceland, said workers found the employee “unresponsive” and immediately called local first responders.

“The cause of death has not been determined at this time, and we are working diligently with local authorities to determine the cause,” McGilton said. “We are not releasing the name of the team member to allow for proper notification of family.”

KAIT reports Jonesboro police do not suspect foul play.

Riceland President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Brancel sent his condolences to the employee’s family.

“Our employee team is an extension of our family,” Brancel said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our team members and their families during this time.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

