‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ opens in Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How much time do we have to do somehting great?

That’s the question Jonathan Larson asked himself for years, and the qestion that led to his hit musical, “Tick, Tick...Boom!”

Lyrique Music Productions (LMP) is inviting Huntsville into Larson’s world of bohemia for ten performances at The Studio Theatre in Lowe Mill, November 11 - 20.

The story follows Jon, an aspiring composer who lives in New York City in the early ‘90s. He works on his music and slings coffee at the local diner to stay afloat as a starving artist. But, as his ‘30s are approaching, he wonders if he’s chosen the right path as he feels like his life is ticking away.

The story is based on Larson’s real life. He performed “Tick, Tick... Boom!” himself as a rock monologue in 1990. In 1996, he died suddenly just before the off-broadway debut of what would become his most famous work, “Rent.” The musical went on to win a Tony award and has gained a cult following ever since it’s first production.

Now, dreamers, bohemians and theatre kids alike flock to these shows as they not only relate to the stories, but to honor Larson’s memory.

LMP’s cast includes the Cameron DuVall as Jon. His approach to the quirky and talented Jon hits the nail on the head. Daniel Wesolowski plays the role of Michael who shakes up the way his best friend, Jon, thinks.

Directed by Melissa Sanner and musical directions by Nathan Solomon, the show keeps an upbeat tempo and the audeince on the edge of their seats. The black box theatre at Lowe Mill offers a more intimate way to expereince the story, just as Larson first did.

The show opens November 11 at 7 p.m. The show will continue through November 20th with plenty of evening and matinee performances.

For more infomration and tickets, visit LMPstage.org.

