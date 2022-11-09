Suspects identified, arrests to be made in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot.

According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people and moved to the parking lot where shots were exchanged. Several cars were hit by gunfire.

The alleged shooters have been identified and arrests are expected. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.