Scottsboro City Schools turn to virtual learning amid illness spread

Scottsboro City Schools turn to virtual learning amid illness outbreak
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the spread of illness Scottsboro City Schools has announced that the schools in the district will be turning to eLearning this week.

The schools will be turning to virtual learning Wednesday, Nov. 9, students were already scheduled for eLearning on Thursday, Nov. 10. The schools will be closed for Veteran’s Day on Friday.

Students will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 14 after the schools/campuses are cleaned and sanitized.

