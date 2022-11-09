Scottsboro Boys Museum reopens after extensive renovation

Deals
By Charles Montgomery and Sean Dowling
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Boys Museum officially reopened on Wednesday after being closed since early 2020.

The museum closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained closed due to remodeling and the death of its executive director, Shelia Washington.

The Scottsboro Boys Museum highlights the story of nine Black men who were falsely accused of raping two white women. They were tried and sentenced to death in 1931 in Scottsboro. The United States Supreme Court twice overturned their guilty verdicts, but the nine men spent a total of 102 years in prison.

