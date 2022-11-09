Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Most of forest fire in Marshall Co. contained

A fire in Marshall County has reached 150 acres.
A fire in Marshall County has reached 150 acres.(Brandon Cunningham)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - More than 60 percent of the forest fire in Marshall County has been contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning the fire in Marshall County nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night.

According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove and was about 75 acres.

Due to dry conditions, high winds and falling leaves, the fire reached 150 acres.

The fire was up to 150 acres as of Wednesday morning.
The fire was up to 150 acres as of Wednesday morning.(Brandon Cunningham)

According to the chief of the Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department, six fire departments and the Alabama Forestry Commission are all on the scene. Geraldine, Groveoak, Crossville, Macedonia, Wakefield, and the South Sauty fire departments are all on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DECISION 2022: see results from the Nov. 8 general election
Alabama Board of Massage Therapy
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Alabama

Latest News

Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
Suspects identified, arrests to be made in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
The Scottsboro Boys Museum highlights the story of nine Black men who were falsely accused of...
Scottsboro Boys Museum reopens after extensive renovation
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Walker, Warnock heading to a runoff | All precincts reporting in Georgia Senate race
A student at Hazel Green High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly having...
Hazel Green High School student in custody after allegedly having gun on campus