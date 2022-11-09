Most of forest fire in Marshall Co. contained

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - More than 60 percent of the forest fire in Marshall County has been contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning the fire in Marshall County nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night.

According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove and was about 75 acres.

Due to dry conditions, high winds and falling leaves, the fire reached 150 acres.

The fire was up to 150 acres as of Wednesday morning. (Brandon Cunningham)

According to the chief of the Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department, six fire departments and the Alabama Forestry Commission are all on the scene. Geraldine, Groveoak, Crossville, Macedonia, Wakefield, and the South Sauty fire departments are all on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

