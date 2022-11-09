Huntsville’s MLS NEXT Pro soccer team unveiled its official name, brand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s Major League Soccer (MLS) NEXT Pro team hosted an official name and brand unveiling event Wednesday night at Mars Music Hall.

The name revealed was Huntsville City Football Club. The primary and secondary colors will be blue and white, while gold and skyline blue will serve as accent colors. The team will also use the same fonts as the Nashville Soccer Club.

Launching in 2022, MLS Next Pro is a men’s professional soccer league in the United States and Canada and is affiliated with Major League Soccer.

In July, the organization announced that it is working with the City of Huntsville to bring professional soccer closer to fans and supporters in North Alabama. Ian Ayre, the President of the Huntsville NEXT Pro Team, says this will be beneficial to the area.

“Soccer is an incredible sport. In general, it is an incredible draw for all sorts of things. I think, you know, we’ve seen incredible interest for this team from the business community already,” said Ayre.

“You know, these games are going to be on Apple TV next year across the whole world. So, all of a sudden, soccer becomes a platform in Huntsville for a global audience. And I think that’s really exciting for the whole city,” he said.

Ayre said the event on Wednesday was going to be the first big opportunity to set off the fireworks for soccer.

During the unveiling event, leaders with the organization released the name, brand, colors, and merchandise of the team. They also put tickets on sale, said Ayre.

According to Ayre, as they lead up to the start of their season in the coming months, they will announce the hiring of a coach and the appointment of players.

The Huntsville NEXT Pro team will make Joe Davis Stadium it’s home following completed renovations in May 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.