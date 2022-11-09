Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

How a Huntsville plumbing company is giving more than ever this holiday season

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This time of year, we all become a little more thoughtful of our actions and hopefully a bit more giving.

Steve Vinson is the owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Huntsville. When you think about plumbing, you don’t normally think of a food bank, but that’s exactly who Mr. Vinson is teaming up with this holiday season.

As someone who knows what it’s like to go to bed hungry from time to time, being able to help and love others isn’t just an act of kindess, but is a way we should all be living.

Now through the end of the year, Mr. Rooter is teaming up with the Food Bank of North Alabama to collect financial donations. A $50 donation is equivalent to as many as 350 meals. That’s hundreds of people we can help feed!

With a donation as small as $5, you can help more 10 people in your own city.

When you donate, make sure you include “Mr. Rooter” in the dedication spot.

For more information and to donate, visit foodbanknorthal.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DECISION 2022: see results from the Nov. 8 general election
Alabama Board of Massage Therapy
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Alabama