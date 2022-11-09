How a Huntsville plumbing company is giving more than ever this holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This time of year, we all become a little more thoughtful of our actions and hopefully a bit more giving.

Steve Vinson is the owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Huntsville. When you think about plumbing, you don’t normally think of a food bank, but that’s exactly who Mr. Vinson is teaming up with this holiday season.

As someone who knows what it’s like to go to bed hungry from time to time, being able to help and love others isn’t just an act of kindess, but is a way we should all be living.

Now through the end of the year, Mr. Rooter is teaming up with the Food Bank of North Alabama to collect financial donations. A $50 donation is equivalent to as many as 350 meals. That’s hundreds of people we can help feed!

With a donation as small as $5, you can help more 10 people in your own city.

When you donate, make sure you include “Mr. Rooter” in the dedication spot.

For more information and to donate, visit foodbanknorthal.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.