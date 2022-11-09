Deals
Hazel Green High School student in custody after allegedly having gun on campus

A student at Hazel Green High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly having...
A student at Hazel Green High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly having a gun on campus.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Hazel Green High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly having a gun on campus.

According to the principal at Hazel Green High School, Dr. Quinn Headen, a student told administrators that another student had a gun on campus. The School Resource Officer quickly placed the student in custody.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office took the student and his belongings in custody. The student will be disciplined according to the Madison County Board of Education Student Code of Conduct.

Dr. Headen released the following statement about the incident:

“There’s nothing more important to us than the safety of our students. I am reaching out to you so you have accurate information and can discuss it with your child if they have any questions when they get home from school. We take this incident seriously, and I ask for your help in addressing the critical issue of student safety. We commend those who reported the safety concern and encourage students to always report safety concerns to school administrators. Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our campus safe for children.”

