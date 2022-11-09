Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Flu season slowing down emergency room, urgent care clinics

Flu season slowing down emergency room, urgent care clinics
By Matthew King
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are currently the states with the highest flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control.

State health data suggests over 10 percent of Alabamians currently have flu-like illnesses, this is the most during early flu season that has been recorded since 2009.

Dr. Dan Neuberger works in the Huntsville Hospital emergency room and said the numbers in the area do not look any better.

“We’re seeing literally unprecedented volume, especially at the pediatric ER,” Dr.Neuberger said. “There are significantly longer wait times than we’ve seen particularly there.”

Dr. Neuberger said Huntsville’s booming population is not helping the hospital’s wait times and that visitors should not visit the ER to get flu tested.

“Our volumes are high, the community is growing, and we have a lot of admission holds, we also just have more patients coming in,” he said. “If you’re just seeking a flu swab or a covid swab, the hospital is not the right place for you.”

He urges patients that are having chest pains or shortness of breath to visit the hospital. In other cases, he encourages patients to visit urgent care centers or a fever and flu clinic for testing needs.

Urgent Care Clinic physician Nemil Shah said urgent cares are swamped but encourage patients to visit if they are feeling sick and not in emergency need.

“Our facility in Madison is seeing over 100-150 patients a day with upper-respiratory type symptoms,” Shah said. “We want to treat them appropriately, and within the first 48-hour window, we want to get them on Tamiflu.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DECISION 2022: voting resources for Nov. 8 general election
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Alabama Board of Massage Therapy
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four injured after car flips over bridge
police lights
Pedestrian hit in two-vehicle crash in Huntsville

Latest News

Flu season slowing down emergency room, urgent care clinics
Flu season slowing down emergency room, urgent care clinics
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Limestone Co Capital Murder
Daughter believes her mother would still be alive if restraining order was filed
Scottsboro City Schools turn to virtual learning amid illness outbreak
Scottsboro City Schools turn to virtual learning amid illness spread