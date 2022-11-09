Flu season slowing down emergency room, urgent care clinics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are currently the states with the highest flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control.

State health data suggests over 10 percent of Alabamians currently have flu-like illnesses, this is the most during early flu season that has been recorded since 2009.

Dr. Dan Neuberger works in the Huntsville Hospital emergency room and said the numbers in the area do not look any better.

“We’re seeing literally unprecedented volume, especially at the pediatric ER,” Dr.Neuberger said. “There are significantly longer wait times than we’ve seen particularly there.”

Dr. Neuberger said Huntsville’s booming population is not helping the hospital’s wait times and that visitors should not visit the ER to get flu tested.

“Our volumes are high, the community is growing, and we have a lot of admission holds, we also just have more patients coming in,” he said. “If you’re just seeking a flu swab or a covid swab, the hospital is not the right place for you.”

He urges patients that are having chest pains or shortness of breath to visit the hospital. In other cases, he encourages patients to visit urgent care centers or a fever and flu clinic for testing needs.

Urgent Care Clinic physician Nemil Shah said urgent cares are swamped but encourage patients to visit if they are feeling sick and not in emergency need.

“Our facility in Madison is seeing over 100-150 patients a day with upper-respiratory type symptoms,” Shah said. “We want to treat them appropriately, and within the first 48-hour window, we want to get them on Tamiflu.”

