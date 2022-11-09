Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night.

According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres.

Due to dry conditions, high winds and falling leaves, the fire has reached 150 acres.

The fire was spotted and called in by a pilot Tuesday night.

As of now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DECISION 2022: see results from the Nov. 8 general election
Alabama Board of Massage Therapy
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Alabama

Latest News

From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Walker, Warnock may head to a runoff, as all precincts reported in Georgia U.S. Senate race
A student at Hazel Green High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly having...
Hazel Green High School student in custody after allegedly having gun on campus
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
New Huntsville soccer team to unveil brand on Wednesday
Huntsville’s MLS NEXT Pro soccer team to host official brand unveiling