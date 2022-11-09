Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night.

According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres.

Due to dry conditions, high winds and falling leaves, the fire has reached 150 acres.

The fire was spotted and called in by a pilot Tuesday night.

As of now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

