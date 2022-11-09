Deals
Daughter thinks Limestone mother would still be alive if a restraining order was filed

A man was charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting and killing his estranged wife. The couple’s daughter says this could have been prevented.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An update out of Limestone County after a man was charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting and killing his estranged wife. The couple’s daughter says she thinks this could have been prevented.

This is in regards to the death of 48-year-old Tracie Lynn Allred. Her estranged husband, 55-year-old Vernon Lee Allred is in Limestone County Jail, charged with the shooting death of Tracie over the weekend.

Their daughter, Kayla Palma says her mom was scared to death of her husband after she left him a few months ago, and apparently tried to take action.

Palma says her father had been telling people for months that a gun was going to be Tracie’s Christmas present, and then he’d turn it on himself. Because of this, Kayla says her mother tried to file a restraining order, but because Vernon was either homeless or on the move, he couldn’t be served with one.

Limestone County Circuit Clerk, Brad Curnutt says he couldn’t find anything filed.

Despite that, crisis expert, Adde Waggoner explains how documents like restraining orders and protection from abuse orders can help those who file.

”Protection from abuse is a circuit court order, which provides legal protection for a person in or just leaving an abusive relationship. With a PFA order, the police can intervene before an abuser harms the person,” Waggoner said. “Any violation of that protection from abuse order is considered a crime.”

The crisis services expert adds that protection from abuse orders are often granted on a temporary basis. If an abuser repeatedly violates the terms, they can be brought back before the judge.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

