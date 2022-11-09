Daughter believes her mother would still be alive if restraining order was filed

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The daughter of the woman killed by her estranged husband in Limestone County believes her mom would still be alive if a restraining order was filed.

55-year-old Vernon Lee Allred allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Tracie Lynn Allred on Nov. 6. Allred is now in the Limestone County Jail, charged with the shooting death of Tracie.

Their daughter, Kayla Palma says her mom left Allred a few months ago and since had been ‘scared to death’ of him. Tracie was scared enough to attempt to file a restraining order.

Palma says her father had been telling people for months that he was going shoot and kill Tracie as a Christmas present and then turn it on himself. Kayla says her mother tried to file a restraining order but since Vernon was either homeless or on the move, he could not be served with one.

Limestone County Circuit Clerk Brad Curnutt says he could not find a restraining order filed by Tracie.

Despite that, crisis expert Adde Waggoner explains how documents like restraining orders and protection from abuse orders can help those who file.

”Protection from abuse is a circuit court order, which provides legal protection for a person in or just leaving an abusive relationship. With a PFA order, the police can intervene before an abuser harms the person,” Waggoner said. “Any violation of that protection from abuse order is considered a crime.”

Waggoner adds that protection from abuse orders is often granted on a temporary basis. If an abuser repeatedly violates the terms, they can be brought back before the judge.

