Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Daughter believes her mother would still be alive if restraining order was filed

A man was charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting and killing his estranged wife. The couple’s daughter says this could have been prevented.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The daughter of the woman killed by her estranged husband in Limestone County believes her mom would still be alive if a restraining order was filed.

55-year-old Vernon Lee Allred allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Tracie Lynn Allred on Nov. 6. Allred is now in the Limestone County Jail, charged with the shooting death of Tracie.

Their daughter, Kayla Palma says her mom left Allred a few months ago and since had been ‘scared to death’ of him. Tracie was scared enough to attempt to file a restraining order.

Palma says her father had been telling people for months that he was going shoot and kill Tracie as a Christmas present and then turn it on himself. Kayla says her mother tried to file a restraining order but since Vernon was either homeless or on the move, he could not be served with one.

Limestone County Circuit Clerk Brad Curnutt says he could not find a restraining order filed by Tracie.

Despite that, crisis expert Adde Waggoner explains how documents like restraining orders and protection from abuse orders can help those who file.

”Protection from abuse is a circuit court order, which provides legal protection for a person in or just leaving an abusive relationship. With a PFA order, the police can intervene before an abuser harms the person,” Waggoner said. “Any violation of that protection from abuse order is considered a crime.”

Waggoner adds that protection from abuse orders is often granted on a temporary basis. If an abuser repeatedly violates the terms, they can be brought back before the judge.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Alabama Board of Massage Therapy
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
DECISION 2022: voting resources for Nov. 8 general election
Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four injured after car flips over bridge
police lights
Pedestrian hit in two-vehicle crash in Huntsville

Latest News

Scottsboro City Schools turn to virtual learning amid illness outbreak
Scottsboro City Schools turn to virtual learning amid illness spread
File photo
Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
ARTEMIS I launch rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Nicole
ARTEMIS I launch rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Nicole