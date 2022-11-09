Cooler Today With Plenty of Sunshine

Deals
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Temperatures are cooler this morning sitting in the low to upper 50s as a backdoor cold front continues to push in across the area from the east. You shouldn’t have many if any commuting issues as you’re heading to work or dropping the kids off at school, but you might want to grab a light jacket. With drier air ushering in behind the front, it’ll feel less humid throughout the day and temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year with highs topping out in the low and mid 70s. Expect calm conditions with a few clouds as we head into the evening hours. Overnight lows will stay cool and fall back into the low and mid 50s.

This drier airmass won’t last long as southeasterly flow returns ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole on Thursday. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover and afternoon highs will climb back into the low and mid 70s. Most of us will stay completely rain-free for a good chunk of the day, but our counties in northeast Alabama could get clipped by a few showers as Nicole tracks northward.

The forecast becomes quite tricky by Veteran’s day on Friday as the Tennessee Valley gets sandwiched between two main weather features. We’ll be tracking the remnants of Nicole off to our east and this will likely bring rain during the early morning hours mainly east of I-65. We’ll also be keeping our eye on a strong cold front to the west, which will be bringing a major cooldown by the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will drop significantly with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s, and overnight lows will be near and below freezing levels, so get ready to bundle up!

