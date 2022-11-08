Water outage planned for Dug Hill Rd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department announced that it will be making system improvements to the water system and as a result, water will be shut off in an area.

The water outage will impact customers on Dug Hill Rd. from the intersection at Mills Circle to Raintree Rd. and will include Anchorage Ln. and Arrowhead Dr.

The outage is expected to begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday and last until around 2 p.m. weather permitting.

Anyone with questions regarding the water outage is urged to contact the Madison County Water Department at 256-746-2888.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.