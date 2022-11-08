Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Shifting in reverse? Gas prices are on the rise again

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this...
The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.(MGN Online)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The national average price of gas is inching upward again, hitting $3.80, according to AAA.

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.

Analysts said one reason for the recent increase in cost comes from the oil market, where a barrel of crude is more than $90 once again.

The least expensive gas in the United States is in Georgia, where the statewide average is nearly $3.13 per gallon.

California has the most expensive gas, where commuters are paying $5.45 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four injured after car flips over bridge
police lights
Pedestrian hit in two-vehicle crash in Huntsville
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Bentley was arrested after her baby tested positive for meth and marijuana.
Woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth, marijuana

Latest News

British actor Leslie Phillips is pictured in this photo from July 20, 2011. The actor, best...
Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat, dies
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline
Investigator Jonathan Glaze prepares to make entry with other law enforcement on Nov. 3 as they...
School shooter drill shows need for improved communication