Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

School shooter drill shows need for improved communication

Investigator Jonathan Glaze prepares to make entry with other law enforcement on Nov. 3 as they...
Investigator Jonathan Glaze prepares to make entry with other law enforcement on Nov. 3 as they respond to a shooter drill at the Bevill Center.(Dan Busey/Times Daily)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A recent school shooter drill in Muscle Shoals showed that emergency crews need to do a better job communicating with one another.

On Nov. 3 a school shooter drill was held at Northwest-Shoals Community College. The drill featured student volunteers who role-played as victims and the drill went as far as simulating the surge of patients taken to Helen Keller Hospital and Shoals Hospital.

People involved in the training exercise told our newspaper partners, The Times Daily, that the drill ran smoothly but could be improved with better communication between responding agencies.

The Times Daily reports that agencies were using different radio frequencies which made it hard to communicate between the groups.

Mark Bailey, the Chief Safety Officer for the school system is working to put together an action report which will outline the areas that need improvement and the areas that went as planned.

Although some reports show that communication was an issue, Bailey said that the responding agencies worked as a team better than most in the state.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four injured after car flips over bridge
police lights
Pedestrian hit in two-vehicle crash in Huntsville
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Bentley was arrested after her baby tested positive for meth and marijuana.
Woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth, marijuana

Latest News

DECISION 2022: voting resources for Nov. 8 general election
Decision 2022: things to know as you head to the polls
Decision 2022: things to know as you head to the polls
POLL: What issues are driving Alabama voters to the polls in 2022
POLL: What issues are driving Alabama voters to the polls in 2022
City of Athens logo
Athens residents voice opinions on city’s master plan