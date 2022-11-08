Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital

File photo
File photo(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a student died Tuesday at Selma High School.

According to Selma Police Cpt. Natasha Fowlkes, the victim was 16 years old. Authorities are waiting on a toxicology report to determine the student’s cause of death.

Fowlkes said three other students were being checked out in the emergency room, but it’s unclear if they’re connected to the student’s death.

“As a community, we are deeply saddened by the death of this young scholar,” said Selma City Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd. “We ask for prayers for the young man’s family, the faculty, staff, and students of Selma High School as we all continue to grieve. This is such a shock for our Saints Nation family.

Officials said grief counselors will be available for students and staff when classes resume Wednesday.

No further details were publicly released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Alabama Board of Massage Therapy
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four injured after car flips over bridge
police lights
Pedestrian hit in two-vehicle crash in Huntsville
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

Limestone Co Capital Murder
Daughter thinks Limestone mother would still be alive if a restraining order was filed
Scottsboro City Schools turn to virtual learning amid illness outbreak
Scottsboro City Schools turn to virtual learning amid illness spread
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
ARTEMIS I launch rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Nicole
ARTEMIS I launch rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Nicole