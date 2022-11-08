Pedestrian hit in two-vehicle crash in Huntsville
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Monday night at 5017 Millennium Dr. NW.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the 25-year-old female pedestrian and a male driver of one of the cars are being transported to the hospital.
The pedestrian is said to have non-life-threatening injuries while the male driver has minor injuries.
This story will be updated once there is more information.
