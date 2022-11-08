New Cullman skate park to open Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand opening ceremony will be held Saturday in Cullman as Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism unveil a new skate park.

The park is located between the police station and Depot Park on 2nd Ave. Northeast.

The event will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature kick-off remarks, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a professional skater demonstration. The event will also feature music by DJ Mykael V.

