Mild & foggy start, beautiful Election Day Tuesday ahead

Good Election Day Tuesday morning. Most of us are starting off under mainly clear skies this morning, be sure to look up before 7AM and check out the total lunar eclipse!

Temperatures are starting off on a mild note in the low to middle 60s again, areas of dense fog have developed and will stay with us through 8:30 to 9:00 AM. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to more sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s, winds will be fairly light from the southeast between 3 to 7 miles per hour. Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to cool into the low to middle 50s, areas of fog will be expected again for Wednesday morning.

A wedge front will slide in for Wednesday bringing in a bit more cloud cover and cooler high temperatures, we will top out in the low to middle 70s. Thursday will be a similar day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s. Veteran’s Day on Friday will bring an Arctic cold front through the Tennessee Valley. The front will not have much moisture to work with, but we could still see some scattered rain showers early in the day. This rainfall is heavily dependent on the path of now sub-tropical storm Nicole.

A blast of colder air will follow the front into the weekend dropping temperatures significantly, highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Low temperatures will be at or below freezing for Sunday and Monday morning, protect those outside plants!

