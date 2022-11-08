Midterm Elections 2022: ‘Moderate’ turnout expected Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Election Day! Many Alabamians are heading to the polls to vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections, but some officials are saying they do not expect a huge turnout Tuesday.

According to Secretary of State John Merrill, there are more than 3.6 million registered voters in Alabama. They expect around 45-50% of voters to participate, which is between 1.65 and 1.84 million people.

“That’s a moderate turnout at best,” said Merrill.

The competition on the ballot drives voter turnout, according to Merrill. He says they are expecting “moderate” turnout because this isn’t a presidential election year, and there isn’t as much enthusiasm around the races as in the last election cycle.

“This is typically a re-election mode for Alabama when the governor is on the ballot and is a very popular governor, which is where we are today,” said Merrill. “And that is why I anticipate the turnout is what it is projected to be.”

Merrill told our sister station, WBRC, that there will be areas of the state with higher numbers of voters.

“It will be interesting to see what those final numbers look like in different pockets throughout the state,” he stated.

While leaders are expecting about half of the voters to show up, it is clear why some people are showing up to the polls Tuesday.

Gray TV and Cygnal Polling teamed up last week and asked voters about the issues that matter most to them this year. Inflation and the cost of living were in first place at 34%. A women’s right to choose abortion was the second most popular answer at 14%. Jobs and election integrity were also among the top responses.

If you choose to vote in person, don’t forget to take a valid photo I.D. The polls will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.