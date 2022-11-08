Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Midterm Elections 2022: ‘Moderate’ turnout expected Tuesday

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Election Day! Many Alabamians are heading to the polls to vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections, but some officials are saying they do not expect a huge turnout Tuesday.

According to Secretary of State John Merrill, there are more than 3.6 million registered voters in Alabama. They expect around 45-50% of voters to participate, which is between 1.65 and 1.84 million people.

“That’s a moderate turnout at best,” said Merrill.

The competition on the ballot drives voter turnout, according to Merrill. He says they are expecting “moderate” turnout because this isn’t a presidential election year, and there isn’t as much enthusiasm around the races as in the last election cycle.

“This is typically a re-election mode for Alabama when the governor is on the ballot and is a very popular governor, which is where we are today,” said Merrill. “And that is why I anticipate the turnout is what it is projected to be.”

Merrill told our sister station, WBRC, that there will be areas of the state with higher numbers of voters.

“It will be interesting to see what those final numbers look like in different pockets throughout the state,” he stated.

While leaders are expecting about half of the voters to show up, it is clear why some people are showing up to the polls Tuesday.

Gray TV and Cygnal Polling teamed up last week and asked voters about the issues that matter most to them this year. Inflation and the cost of living were in first place at 34%. A women’s right to choose abortion was the second most popular answer at 14%. Jobs and election integrity were also among the top responses.

If you choose to vote in person, don’t forget to take a valid photo I.D. The polls will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four injured after car flips over bridge
police lights
Pedestrian hit in two-vehicle crash in Huntsville
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Bentley was arrested after her baby tested positive for meth and marijuana.
Woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth, marijuana

Latest News

The Madison County Water Department will be working to improve the water system in the area.
Water outage planned for Dug Hill Rd.
Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism
New Cullman skate park to open Saturday
Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council
HPD Citizens Advisory Council to host final 2022 forum
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania