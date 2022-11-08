Deals
Meet the youngest Biscuit Bakin’ Champion from Geraldine

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the south, being able to cook a good biscuit is like a work of art. And we take our art very seriously.

Every year, the restaurant Jack’s hosts it’s annual Biscuit Bakeoff Championship. If you’ve never had a Jack’s biscuit before, go ahead and put it on your list, as well as the burgers, chicken, pies... pretty much everything on the menu.

Well, this year, a woman from Geraldine placed first in the biscuit bakeoff. Over 250 biscuit makers from all over the south competed, but Reilly Carroll won the title as well as a check for $1,000.

Having only been at Jack’s for a couple of months before the competition, Carroll was a newcomer to Jack’s recipe and was the youngest competitor.

However, Carroll isn’t new to the kitchen. She grew up baking with her mom and knows the ins and outs of making a good biscuit.

“The more you work your dough, the rougher your biscuits are going to be,” she said.

And you can tell the young chef puts a lot of time and effort into her work. She brought some freshly-made biscuits to the station and allowed us all to try her award-winning creations.

If you’re in Geraldine, you’ll have to stop by and pick some up for yourself.

