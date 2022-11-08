Limestone Co. man charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting wife

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A daughter is reliving the moments investigators say her father shot and killed her mother, Tracie Lynn Allred right outside a Limestone County home.

Vernon Lee Allred is now charged with capital murder in the death of his wife. He’s being held at the Limestone County Detention Center.

Vernon’s adult daughter, Kayla Palma says her own dad had been telling anyone who would listen that he was going to kill her mom for months after Tracie Lynn Allred left him.

“He kept telling everybody that was gonna be her Christmas present. That he was gonna kill her, and then he was gonna turn it on himself,” Palma said.

Police say they caught Vernon with the murder weapon after he shot and killed his wife Saturday night at a trailer park on Chris Way in Athens. Kayla and several others were there when it happened.

“She was, she was scared to death,” Palma said.

Scared to death because daughter Kayla Palma says her mother tried to file a restraining order on Vernon for months. But since he had no permanent address and was always on the move, he couldn’t get served with one.

Family friend, Mae Hammac thinks the whole thing was premeditated, and a strange case of history repeating itself.

“He’d threaten her the whole time, saying that he would kill her just like his father killed his mother in front of him. And that’s exactly what he had done,” Hammac said. “He made sure that Kayla was there and he killed her mom. So that to me is not just capital murder, that’s intentional!”

Deputies say 48-year-old Tracie Lynn Allred was shot by her estranged husband, 55-year-old Vernon Lee Allred.

Tracie Lynn’s daughter says her mother left Vernon a few months ago.

Now, Kayla wants answers, and a chance to speak to her mom one more time.

“I want to know why he did it. And, he’s dead to me. I ain’t got nothing to say to him,” Palma said. “I wish she was back.”

Limestone County coroner, Mike West said Tracie Allred died at Athens Limestone hospital after multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy will be performed first thing in the morning.

