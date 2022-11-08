Deals
HPD Citizens Advisory Council to host final 2022 forum

Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council
Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council(HPCAC)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) will be holding its final forum of 2022 on Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The forum will explore policies and facts about the use of force.

The event will be held at the Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center located at 4600 Blue Spring Rd.

Members of the HPCAC and officers with the Huntsville Police Department will discuss the decisions that lead up to officers determining whether to use force and what that may look like.

Officers will also discuss how their training prepares them to respond and determine the type of response for situations based on severity and perceived threat.

Each session includes a roundtable discussion between the public, police officers and HPCAC members.

For more information on the HPCAC click here.

