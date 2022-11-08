How The Moon Bakeshop became a Huntsville staple

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a place to grab a cup of coffee and something to snack on, there are plenty of options around Huntsville. But, there’s only one cozy, quaint spot known as The Moon Bakeshop.

The bakery opened in 2019 with bakery classics like croissants, cookies, scones and even cruffins.

The cruffin is like a mix between a muffin and a croissant that people go crazy over. If you’re not there early enough, the bakeshop is likely to sell out. The Bacon Cheddar Scone is delicious enough to make anyone buy more than just one. The homemade croissants are buttery, flakey and delicious. And if you’ve ever had the cinnamon roll, then you’ve had my favorite pastry in Huntsville.

Inside the shop is a cozy feel with books, flowers and a velvet green couch that almost looks too fancy to sit on. However, it is in fact the best spot to sit and enjoy your new treats with a cup of coffee.

Speaking of coffee, the bakery doesn’t just stick to food. They serve Muletown Coffee, a roaster from Tennessee, and a variety of lattes, teas and more.

And if you’re looking to feed a party, they offer tons of amazing cookie cakes, pies and pastry orders that will blow you and all your friends away.

The Moon Bakeshop is located at 201 Jefferson St N. It’s the perfect place to stop by next time you’re strolling through downtown Huntsville.

