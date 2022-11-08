How to get the best out of your Medicare, health insurance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Now that open enrollment season is here, we’re taking a look at some important questions about health insurance and Medicare.

What do I actually need? How does this work for me? Cigna offers insurance for individuals and families as well as a brand new plan specifically for Medicare.

Daniel Strobel is breaking down some of the basics to remind us insurance isn’t as scary and out of reach as we imagine.

For more information, visit cignamedicare.com.

