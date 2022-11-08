Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

How to get the best out of your Medicare, health insurance

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Now that open enrollment season is here, we’re taking a look at some important questions about health insurance and Medicare.

What do I actually need? How does this work for me? Cigna offers insurance for individuals and families as well as a brand new plan specifically for Medicare.

Daniel Strobel is breaking down some of the basics to remind us insurance isn’t as scary and out of reach as we imagine.

For more information, visit cignamedicare.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four injured after car flips over bridge
police lights
Pedestrian hit in two-vehicle crash in Huntsville
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Bentley was arrested after her baby tested positive for meth and marijuana.
Woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth, marijuana