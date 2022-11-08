Deals
Ga. teen missing for 5 months reunited with family, deputies say

Authorities say 16-year-old Kaylee Grace Jones is safe and has been reunited with her family. She had been missing since June 14.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF) - A Georgia teen missing since June has been found safe and reunited with her family, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 16-year-old Kaylee Grace Jones was last seen June 14 at her residence on the 700 block of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton, WANF reports. Deputies announced Monday she had been located by law enforcement.

“Jones’ disappearance continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case,” a news release stated.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for Jones, including the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, the U.S. Marshal’s Office and local law enforcement.

A reward was being offered for Jones’ safe return, but authorities have not said if that reward will be claimed by anyone.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

