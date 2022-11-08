Deals
DeKalb Co. drug possession arrests from October

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office(DCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - During October, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and many police departments in the area, confiscated over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine and over 3,000 grams of marijuana.

Cocaine, Fentanyl, suboxone, several firearms, an undisclosed amount of money, and drug paraphernalia were also seized. Among the items, one of the firearms and a motorcycle were reported stolen.

The following list is of individuals who were arrested in October relating to drug charges (they are separated by city/town):

Henagar

Rainsville

Crossville

Collinsville

David Burns. 29 of Collinsville was found with synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. Burns was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.(DCSO)

Sylvania

Geraldine

Dennis Gilreath, 46 of Geraldine and Connie Jo Horton, 38 of Geraldine were found with found methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled pills as a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Albertville during a search. Gilreath was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, receiving stolen property 1st, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substance. Horton was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, receiving stolen property 1st, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and 5 warrants for failure to appear.(DCSO)

Fort Payne

Boaz

Higdon

Fredrick Jenkins Jr., 46 of Higdon was a subject the DeKalb County Deputies had a warrant on. Jenkins Jr. was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment of exposing a child.(DCSO)

