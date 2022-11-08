DeKalb Co. drug possession arrests from October

Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - During October, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and many police departments in the area, confiscated over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine and over 3,000 grams of marijuana.
Cocaine, Fentanyl, suboxone, several firearms, an undisclosed amount of money, and drug paraphernalia were also seized. Among the items, one of the firearms and a motorcycle were reported stolen.
The following list is of individuals who were arrested in October relating to drug charges (they are separated by city/town):