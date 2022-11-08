Athens residents voice opinions on city’s master plan

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens city commissioners held a public hearing for their new comprehensive master plan on Monday.

Several residents told city leaders that this current master plan only benefits the southern part of town and ignores the needs of people on the north side.

The plan calls for several changes along Highway 72 to improve traffic flow and includes beautification projects such as improving alleys behind Marion and Washington street. It also calls for additional sidewalks to increase connectivity between parks.

Enhanced features that some residents feel are overlooked in the northern parts of town.

Planning Commissioners reassured the public that the plans were only guidelines.

“These are recommendations,” said Gina Garth a member of the Athens planning commission, “It is up to the city council to decide what they’re actually going to do to implement it.”

The vote was approved and will serve as the guideline for all city development plans for the next twenty years.



