Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Athens residents voice opinions on city’s master plan

Athens adopts new master plan
By Romario Gardner
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens city commissioners held a public hearing for their new comprehensive master plan on Monday.

Several residents told city leaders that this current master plan only benefits the southern part of town and ignores the needs of people on the north side.

The plan calls for several changes along Highway 72 to improve traffic flow and includes beautification projects such as improving alleys behind Marion and Washington street. It also calls for additional sidewalks to increase connectivity between parks.

Enhanced features that some residents feel are overlooked in the northern parts of town.

Planning Commissioners reassured the public that the plans were only guidelines.

“These are recommendations,” said Gina Garth a member of the Athens planning commission, “It is up to the city council to decide what they’re actually going to do to implement it.”

The vote was approved and will serve as the guideline for all city development plans for the next twenty years.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured after a car flipped over a bridge and into a stream.
Four injured after car flips over bridge
Budweiser Clydesdales at South Point, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Alabama next week
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Vernon Allred is being charged with capital murder for shooting and killing his estranged wife.
Limestone Co. man charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting wife

Latest News

Athens adopts new master plan
O Chi Massage Spa ordered to cease and desist
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
DeKalb Co. drug possession arrests from October
Jeffrey Townsel, 60 of Sylvania was found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a...
Sylvania Related Arrests